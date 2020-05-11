Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Up 113.6% in April

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the April 15th total of 54,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, Director Scott G. Toothaker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $101,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 6,050 shares of company stock worth $121,720 over the last quarter.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

BHB stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $18.76. 61,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,421. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $27.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.