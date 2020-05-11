Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Up 113.6% in April

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the April 15th total of 54,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
In related news, Director Scott G. Toothaker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $101,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 6,050 shares of company stock worth $121,720 over the last quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period.
BHB stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $18.76. 61,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,421. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $27.34.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%.
About Bar Harbor Bankshares
Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
