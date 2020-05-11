Barclays Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €102.00 Price Target

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been given a €102.00 ($118.60) price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

SIE has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Independent Research set a €121.00 ($140.70) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.75 ($106.69) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €108.48 ($126.14).

SIE traded down €0.20 ($0.23) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €88.13 ($102.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,753,249 shares. Siemens has a 52 week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52 week high of €133.39 ($155.10). The company’s 50-day moving average is €77.99 and its 200-day moving average is €101.29.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

