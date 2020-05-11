Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,630.36 ($21.45).

BHP opened at GBX 1,353.20 ($17.80) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,261.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,563.01. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 939.80 ($12.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In related news, insider Susan Kilsby acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,696 ($22.31) per share, for a total transaction of £67,840 ($89,239.67).

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

