Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

A number of other analysts have also commented on ANTO. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Antofagasta to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 760 ($10.00) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 890 ($11.71) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 821.07 ($10.80).

ANTO stock opened at GBX 789.20 ($10.38) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 751.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 842.36. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 575 ($7.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 993.80 ($13.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

