Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $54,036.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 79,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 24,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $356.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $95.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.64.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 5.00%. Research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

