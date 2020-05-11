Barrington Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HSIC. ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $54.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.95. Henry Schein has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at $16,267,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,039,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,905,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,414,000 after purchasing an additional 837,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,324,000 after acquiring an additional 373,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,134,000 after acquiring an additional 281,446 shares in the last quarter.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

