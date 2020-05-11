Beam Market Cap Tops $17.15 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00003216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Beam has a total market capitalization of $17.15 million and approximately $121.89 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003818 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 61,659,600 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

