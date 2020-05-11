Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €80.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) received a €80.00 ($93.02) target price from Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price points to a potential downside of 46.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on BC8. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €110.60 ($128.60).

BC8 stock opened at €148.40 ($172.56) on Monday. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €79.35 ($92.27) and a 12 month high of €150.50 ($175.00). The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a PE ratio of 36.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €121.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €121.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

