Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Update

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the April 15th total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 924,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 30.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH traded up $3.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,564. The stock has a market cap of $104.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of -0.71. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLPH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bellerophon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,679,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 36.65% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

