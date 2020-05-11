Ben Money Coutts Purchases 53 Shares of Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) Stock

Charles Stanley Group plc (LON:CAY) insider Ben Money Coutts purchased 53 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 285 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £151.05 ($198.70).

Ben Money Coutts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Ben Money Coutts acquired 55 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.60) per share, with a total value of £150.70 ($198.24).

CAY traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) on Monday, reaching GBX 282 ($3.71). 339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 251.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 291.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.21 million and a PE ratio of 12.59. Charles Stanley Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200 ($2.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 350 ($4.60).

Separately, Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Charles Stanley Group from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

About Charles Stanley Group

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

