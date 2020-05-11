Berenberg Bank Boosts Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Price Target to GBX 2,225

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,725 ($22.69) to GBX 2,225 ($29.27) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OCDO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ocado Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,090 ($14.34) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a report on Friday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a GBX 932 ($12.26) price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,383.92 ($18.20).

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,897.23 ($24.96) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,460.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,286.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion and a PE ratio of -64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.20. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of GBX 994.01 ($13.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,772.50 ($23.32).

In other Ocado Group news, insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($14.80), for a total value of £1,687,500 ($2,219,810.58).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

