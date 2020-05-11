Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Berkeley Group Holdings PLC (LON:BKG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,605.10 ($60.58).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 6,620 ($87.08) to GBX 5,940 ($78.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,830 ($50.38) to GBX 3,160 ($41.57) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) target price (down from GBX 6,275 ($82.54)) on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Berkeley Group from GBX 5,630 ($74.06) to GBX 4,888 ($64.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Berkeley Group from GBX 5,779 ($76.02) to GBX 5,727 ($75.34) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of LON:BKG opened at GBX 4,268 ($56.14) on Monday. Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,041 ($40.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,562 ($73.16). The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,847.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,562.88.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Glyn Barker acquired 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,616 ($47.57) per share, with a total value of £20,611.20 ($27,112.87). Also, insider Peter Vernon acquired 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,789 ($63.00) per share, for a total transaction of £66,614.99 ($87,628.24). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,251 shares of company stock worth $13,887,779.

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

