Binance Coin (BNB) Market Cap Tops $2.33 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $14.96 or 0.00171607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.33 billion and approximately $399.05 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.55 or 0.02151918 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00090088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00041093 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00111642 BTC.

Binance Coin’s genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance.

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Trade Satoshi, LBank, AirSwap, IDEX, Exrates, Bancor Network, Gate.io, HitBTC, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

