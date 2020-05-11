Binance USD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $174.14 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $178.05 million and $174.14 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00043958 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.51 or 0.03690515 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00056471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031676 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004730 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008172 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD is a token. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 178,041,178 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.