Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 172.2% from the April 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of BGI stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.46. 7,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,896. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.20.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, produces, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Other. The company offers designed products, as well as various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

