Bitblocks (BBK) Market Capitalization Tops $504,594.40

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Bitblocks has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $504,594.40 and approximately $38,899.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 228,823,695 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_.

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

