BitCoen Hits Market Capitalization of $76,569.96 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $76,569.96 and approximately $457.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. During the last week, BitCoen has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.83 or 0.01857711 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 74.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002205 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,536.10 or 0.99839427 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

