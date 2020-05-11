Bitcoin Plus Price Tops $3.93 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $550,126.21 and $28,966.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $3.93 or 0.00043969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Poloniex, CoinExchange and Trade By Trade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003180 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000434 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000671 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 140,053 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

