Bitcoin Private Market Cap Hits $555,348.48 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001342 BTC on major exchanges including Nanex, Sistemkoin, TradeOgre and TOPBTC. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 37.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $555,348.48 and $3,023.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00458520 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00101010 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00063158 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001332 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader, Trade Satoshi, Nanex and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

