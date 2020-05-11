BitcoiNote (BTCN) Trading 30.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. BitcoiNote has a total market cap of $17,931.68 and $35.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitcoiNote has traded down 30.4% against the dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,519,332 coins. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

