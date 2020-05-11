Bitcore Price Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Bitcore has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $282.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,549.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.74 or 0.02160803 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.10 or 0.02702985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00482696 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00687848 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00069688 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00024820 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00460946 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,241,756 coins and its circulating supply is 17,740,797 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, QBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

