BitTube (TUBE) Price Hits $0.0076 on Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $6,686.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00687848 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 252,557,278 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube .

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

