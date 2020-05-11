BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $27.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $27.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $401.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.90. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $50.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.43 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Levin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noah A. Elbogen acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.32 per share, with a total value of $439,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $781,765. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $6,851,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,680,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,177,000. THB Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,949,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 765.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 192,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

