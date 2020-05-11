BlackRock Inc. Acquires 243,926 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,581,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.34% of Cousins Properties worth $573,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $3,574,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of CUZ stock opened at $28.82 on Monday. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $189.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

