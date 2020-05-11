BlackRock Inc. Has $578.28 Million Stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,659,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 124,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.56% of Watsco worth $578,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Watsco by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,090,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $81,931,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $162.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.69 and a 200-day moving average of $170.33. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.66. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $186.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

