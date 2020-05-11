BlackRock Inc. Has $582.91 Million Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,332,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,639,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.53% of Sanofi worth $582,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $48.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.55. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

