BlackRock Inc. Has $586.93 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,703,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 130,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.70% of United Rentals worth $586,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,253,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 778.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.93.

United Rentals stock opened at $119.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.07.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

