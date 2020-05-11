BlackRock Inc. Has $606.41 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.41% of Henry Schein worth $606,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $113,039,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,324,000 after buying an additional 373,600 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,184,000 after buying an additional 226,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,558,000 after buying an additional 210,625 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 410.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after buying an additional 196,011 shares during the period.

Henry Schein stock opened at $54.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

