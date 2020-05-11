BlackRock Inc. Has $640.13 Million Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,109,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 183,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.30% of Carlisle Companies worth $640,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 9,411 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL opened at $119.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $98.25 and a one year high of $169.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

