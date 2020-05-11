BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,611,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 453,186 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.20% of AGNC Investment worth $641,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $12.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities raised AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 189,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Fisk acquired 15,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.