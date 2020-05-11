BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2,569.8% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after purchasing an additional 694,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after purchasing an additional 295,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,818,000 after buying an additional 138,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $7.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $491.00. 49,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,737. The stock has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $446.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.50. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.00.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,145 shares of company stock valued at $74,225,628. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

