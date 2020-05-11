BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,466,915 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,033,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466,915 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.24% of Generac worth $655,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $103.86 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $118.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $3,258,794.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,280,928.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $4,695,094. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

