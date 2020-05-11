BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,710,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,699 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.14% of Nordson worth $636,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $17,017,000. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $166.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $180.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.64.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.96 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nordson in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.14.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.