BlackRock Inc. Sells 124,484 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,703,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.05% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $575,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

NYSE:JLL opened at $104.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $178.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.80.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.