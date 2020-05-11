BLAST Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Over the last week, BLAST has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. BLAST has a market cap of $17,707.95 and $25.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000246 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000202 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000105 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 42,696,927 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

