Block-Logic Price Hits $0.0194 on Exchanges (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $443,488.18 and approximately $722.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00052002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com.

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

