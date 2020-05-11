Blockpass Market Capitalization Reaches $157,462.93 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $157,462.93 and approximately $1,414.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.02 or 0.02166223 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00090635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00174728 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass’ launch date was May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

