Blockstack Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Blockstack has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0924 or 0.00001077 BTC on exchanges. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $39.10 million and $326,669.00 worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00044088 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $316.32 or 0.03684952 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00056190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031650 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011621 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

Blockstack (CRYPTO:STX) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 656,959,384 coins and its circulating supply is 423,036,018 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin. Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org. Blockstack’s official message board is blog.blockstack.org.

Buying and Selling Blockstack

Blockstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.