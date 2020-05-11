BlockStamp (BST) Hits One Day Volume of $1,998.00

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $1,998.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, TOKOK and Crex24. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004099 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000203 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000105 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,890,347 coins and its circulating supply is 26,347,381 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.