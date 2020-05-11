Blocktix (TIX) Market Cap Tops $79,129.96

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Blocktix has a total market cap of $79,129.96 and approximately $62.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocktix token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, Blocktix has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Blocktix

Blocktix was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocktix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

