BLOCKv (VEE) Trading Down 15.7% This Week

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Bancor Network and Tidex. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $891,084.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.50 or 0.02157901 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00090244 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00175243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00041222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv launched on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX, Bancor Network, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.