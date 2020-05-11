Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 140.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James downgraded Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

BE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,929. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.67 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 1,384.87%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $96,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $31,430.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,301 shares of company stock worth $198,578. Corporate insiders own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 642.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,723,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,588 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,398,000. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

