Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,010. The firm has a market cap of $979.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

