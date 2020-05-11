Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Barclays

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $29.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.80. 2,339,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,010. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.29 million, a P/E ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.35 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,715,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,452,000 after purchasing an additional 587,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,808,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,681,000 after buying an additional 404,855 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,440,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 19.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,104,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,802,000 after buying an additional 973,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

