Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Raised to $10.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLMN. Raymond James cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Shares of BLMN traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,339,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,010. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.69. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $979.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,748,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,423,000 after buying an additional 179,981 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,998,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth $73,480,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

