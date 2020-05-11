bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.99) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BLUE traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,658. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.78. bluebird bio has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $143.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $113,612.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLUE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.81.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

