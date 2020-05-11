BOLT (BOLT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One BOLT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $439,923.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.22 or 0.02060864 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00073716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00171068 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00041921 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000160 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global.

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

