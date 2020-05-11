BOMB (BOMB) Price Hits $0.72

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One BOMB token can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00008068 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $664,230.46 and $42,476.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00027495 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003169 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00034147 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,949.71 or 1.00427247 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000588 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00068172 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000640 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 924,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,849 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.