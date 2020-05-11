Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bombardier in a research note issued on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBD. AltaCorp Capital lowered Bombardier from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Desjardins lowered Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.

Bombardier has a 12 month low of C$7.83 and a 12 month high of C$13.18.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.55 billion.

