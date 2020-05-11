Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) PT Raised to $20.00 at Imperial Capital

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Imperial Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Imperial Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 534,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $26.75.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 50.70%. The business had revenue of $60.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 907.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 113,507 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 528.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 48,143 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 214,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 821,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 119,528 shares in the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

